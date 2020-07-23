Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 23-07-2020 04:24:51 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Shillong(Meh)18.0028.57582.00165001650022.22
Mangalore(Kar)6.00-4050.002000022000-
Davangere(Kar)4.00-8.0035763--
Neeleswaram(Ker)2.00NC12.00305003100052.50
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.002526.20310003100044.19
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)4.4091.3938.00100001012514.94
Mahua
Narayanpur(Cht)19.10430.5666.8022003200-
Lalitpur(UP)10.00-20254.0032503200-19.15
Published on July 23, 2020
