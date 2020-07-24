Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 24-07-2020 04:08:13 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Kadur(Kar)21.00-68.18868.002000021918-
Shillong(Meh)20.0011.11622.00165001650022.22
Holalkere(Kar)4.00-96.97406.00355052307020.34
Niuland(Nag)1.50-5034.0026002600-
BetalLeaves
Shillong(Meh)9.0012.5105.0015000210007.14
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)4.20-4.55946.40104501000020.11
Mahua
Ramanujganj(Cht)900.00-1800.0020-NC
Gidam(Cht)20.00-40.002550--
Pratappur(Cht)5.0040021.0025003100-
Katghora(Cht)2.00100125.0033003300-
Published on July 24, 2020
TOPICS
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.