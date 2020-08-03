Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 03-08-2020 02:46:49 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Manjeswaram(Ker)50.00150821.00360503255049.59
Melaghar(Tri)0.80-1.6030000--

Published on August 03, 2020
TOPICS
