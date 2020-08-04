Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 04-08-2020 02:51:14 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Channagiri(Kar)196.00243.861300.0037715357089.19
Shillong(Meh)15.00-25652.001700016500NC
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC28.20340003100051.11
BetalLeaves
Manendragarh(Cht)2.00-4.003000--

Published on August 04, 2020
