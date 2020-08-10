Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 10-08-2020 04:31:24 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Channagiri(Kar)144.00-31.752010.0036590370405.93
Shillong(Meh)20.00NC760.001650016500-2.94
Siddapur(Kar)10.00-16.67274.002680927299-
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)11.302.731091.60112501125526.40

Published on August 10, 2020
