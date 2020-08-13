Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 13-08-2020 02:00:48 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Channagiri(Kar)122.00110.342370.0037657376279.02
Shillong(Meh)25.008.7900.001550016000-8.82
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Merta City(Raj)33.90-51.15660.20122911020033.24
Mahua
Pratappur(Cht)1.00-8023.0031002500-
Melaghar(Tri)0.60-1.2020000--

Published on August 13, 2020
