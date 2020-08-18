Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 18-08-2020 02:36:47 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Shillong(Meh)20.00NC980.001550015500-8.82
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC30.20340003400051.11
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)7.00-48.911169.20116501165030.90
Mahua
Narayanpur(Cht)4.50-76.4475.8028002200-

Published on August 18, 2020
