Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 19-08-2020 07:54:25 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Hosanagar(Kar)161.00-322.0019899--
Puttur(Kar)54.00-25794.001425014250-
Kumta(Kar)41.0020.59150.002678926519-
Shimoga(Kar)38.00137.5108.003846938839-
Manjeswaram(Ker)30.0020931.00360503605049.59
Kadur(Kar)24.0014068.002500037200-
Bantwala(Kar)18.0063.6458.001650016500-
Shillong(Meh)18.00-101016.001550015500-8.82
Siddapur(Kar)15.0050324.002589926499-
Bangalore(Kar)8.00-16.0050000--
Karkala(Kar)7.00-14.0035600--
Kundapura(Kar)4.00-42.8622.003500035000-
Kuthuparambu(Ker)3.0015.3816.20300002800068.54
BetalLeaves
Tura(Meh)0.55-1.109000--62.50
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)4.60-34.291178.40115001165029.21
Mahua
Lalitpur(UP)7.20-10337.4034003400-9.33

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 19, 2020
TOPICS
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.