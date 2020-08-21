Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 21-08-2020 08:29:02 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Bhadravathi(Kar)96.00-192.0033866--
Pollachi(TN)85.00-170.002900--
Belthangdi(Kar)56.00-21.13254.001850019500-
Shimoga(Kar)50.0031.58208.003859138469-
Puttur(Kar)34.00-37.04862.001425014250-
Shillong(Meh)20.0011.111056.001500015500-11.76
Bantwala(Kar)14.00-22.2286.001650016500-
Sulya(Kar)8.00-74.1978.001900018000-
Karkala(Kar)4.00-42.8622.003550035600-
Niuland(Nag)2.5066.6739.0026002600-
Kundapura(Kar)1.00-7524.003520035000-
BetalLeaves
Shillong(Meh)9.00NC123.001400015000NC
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Unjha(Guj)250.50-34.471551.161125010300-
Merta City(Raj)30.00-11.5720.20123001229133.33
Mahua
Surajpur(Cht)2.00-6024.003100250040.91

Published on August 21, 2020
