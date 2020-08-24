Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 24-08-2020 04:58:34 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Shillong(Meh)15.00-251086.001600015000-5.88
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)4.20-8.71186.80112751150026.69
Mahua
Narayanpur(Cht)3.00-33.3381.8027002800-

Published on August 24, 2020
