Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 27-08-2020 01:45:55 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Channagiri(Kar)86.0017.812920.0037053370057.27
Honnali(Kar)1.00-87.524.003760035059-

Published on August 27, 2020
TOPICS
