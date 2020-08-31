Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 31-08-2020 04:09:24 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Holalkere(Kar)66.001550538.00372863550526.38
Manjeswaram(Ker)25.00-16.67981.00360503605049.59
Shillong(Meh)18.00201122.001650016000-2.94
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Manasa(MP)178.00-356.0011287--
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)8.1092.861203.00113001127526.97
Mahua
Lalitpur(UP)3.80-47.22345.0035003400-6.67
Katghora(Cht)2.00NC129.0033003300-

Published on August 31, 2020
