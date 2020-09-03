Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 03-09-2020 02:00:35 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Channagiri(Kar)111.0098.213254.0035863369893.82
Honnali(Kar)7.0060038.003725937600-
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC32.20340003400041.67
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.60-80.251206.20111551130025.34
Mahua
Lalitpur(UP)4.005.26353.0035503500-10.58

Published on September 03, 2020
