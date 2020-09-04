Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 04-09-2020 01:37:49 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC34.20340003400041.67
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)16.20912.51238.60120751115535.67
Mahua
Lalitpur(UP)3.80-5360.6036003550-9.32

Published on September 04, 2020
