Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 07-09-2020 04:13:58 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Sulya(Kar)67.00737.5212.001890019000-
Puttur(Kar)37.008.82936.001425014250-
Shillong(Meh)19.005.561160.001600016500-5.88
Siddapur(Kar)11.00-26.67346.002566925899-
Mangalore(Kar)5.00-98.04602.002600026000-
Taliparamba(Ker)1.50NC33.40295002950032.29
Koppa(Kar)1.00-2.0037000--
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC36.20340003400041.67
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)5.60-65.431249.80111501207529.65
Mahua
Lalitpur(UP)3.80NC368.20400036000.25
Chandrapur(Cht)2.001006.0040004000-

Published on September 07, 2020
