Drug and Narcotics Prices

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.
|Arrivals
|Price
|Current
|%
change
|Season
cumulative
|Modal
|Prev.
Modal
|Prev.Yr
%change
|Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
|Channagiri(Kar)
|103.00
|-7.21
|3460.00
|35488
|35863
|2.74
|Mangalore(Kar)
|55.00
|1000
|712.00
|26000
|26000
|-
|Shillong(Meh)
|18.00
|-5.26
|1196.00
|16500
|16000
|3.13
|Gonikappal(Kar)
|10.00
|-16.67
|44.00
|2600
|2600
|-
|Siddapur(Kar)
|7.00
|-36.36
|360.00
|26799
|25669
|-
|Isabgul(Psyllium)
|Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)
|4.10
|-26.79
|1258.00
|11365
|11150
|34.50
|Mahua
|Lalitpur(UP)
|3.80
|NC
|375.80
|4500
|4000
|12.78
