Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 11-09-2020 02:22:25 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Kadur(Kar)25.00-55.361030.001850018000-
Niuland(Nag)2.00-2043.0026002600-
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Manasa(MP)120.00-32.58596.00117561128737.64
Mahua
Bijapur(Cht)6.00-82.35206.0014001900-
Lalitpur(UP)4.005.26383.804500450012.78
Bhopalpattnam(Cht)1.00-5030.0014001900-
Bharamgarh(Cht)1.00-87.568.0014001900-

Published on September 11, 2020
