Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 28-09-2020 02:00:17 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Shillong(Meh)15.00-16.671226.00210001650031.25
Mahua
Bijapur(Cht)5.00-16.67216.0014501400-
Bharamgarh(Cht)2.0010072.0014501400-
Bhopalpattnam(Cht)1.00NC32.0014501400-
Melaghar(Tri)1.0066.673.201900020000-
Bishalgarh(Tri)0.60-1.2041800--

Published on September 28, 2020
