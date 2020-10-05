Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 05-10-2020 05:01:57 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Mangalore(Kar)25.00NC812.002600026000-
Shillong(Meh)16.006.671320.00230002200043.75
Kuthuparambu(Ker)4.0033.3324.20330003000085.39
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC40.20340003400036.00
BetalLeaves
Tura(Meh)0.7016.673.70750012000-68.75
Mahua
Lalitpur(UP)40.00566.67485.404950495021.92
Katghora(Cht)4.50125138.0033003300-

Published on October 05, 2020
