Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 13-10-2020 02:02:05 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Channagiri(Kar)167.0050.454412.00371283670011.09
Neeleswaram(Ker)2.00NC20.00290003450016.00
BetalLeaves
Tura(Meh)0.8014.295.3075007500-68.75
Mahua
Surajpur(Cht)1.10-96.7293.203100300024.00

Published on October 13, 2020
