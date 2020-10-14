Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 14-10-2020 04:52:22 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Manjeswaram(Ker)50.001001081.00390503605041.74
Shillong(Meh)10.00-37.51340.00265002300065.63
Taliparamba(Ker)1.50NC36.40335002950048.89
BetalLeaves
Tura(Meh)0.80NC6.9075007500-68.75
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)3.40466.671271.20120251075058.22
Mahua
Lalitpur(UP)35.00-12.5555.404980495010.18

Published on October 14, 2020
