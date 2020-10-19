Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 19-10-2020 04:34:10 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Siddapur(Kar)17.00142.86394.00338992679979.37
Shillong(Meh)11.00101362.00270002650068.75
Mangalore(Kar)10.00-60832.002600026000-
Taliparamba(Ker)1.50NC39.40360003350060.00
Honnali(Kar)1.00-85.7140.00377293725910.30
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Manasa(MP)73.00-39.17742.00121501175642.26
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)2.10-38.241275.40117251202554.28
Mahua
Gidam(Cht)10.00-5060.0020502550-

Published on October 19, 2020
TOPICS
