Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 30-10-2020 04:39:26 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Manjeswaram(Ker)20.00NC1161.00395504005041.00
Shillong(Meh)12.00201426.00290002850081.25
Niuland(Nag)2.0033.3352.0026002600-
Taliparamba(Ker)1.50NC45.40365003650062.22
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC47.80380003800052.00
BetalLeaves
Shillong(Meh)8.00NC169.00180001800012.50
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Mawiong Regulated Market(Meh)22.00-44.0012000--
Lakhani(Guj)1.00-37.55.20102657555-
Halvad(Guj)0.805.267.2480009000-

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 30, 2020
TOPICS
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.