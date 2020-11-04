Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 04-11-2020 05:31:42 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Shillong(Meh)15.00251456.00285002900078.13
Honnali(Kar)8.0030060.00385593900012.72
Taliparamba(Ker)1.50NC48.40370003650064.44
Kasargod(Ker)1.407511.603250028500-
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC49.80340003800036.00
Mahua
Lalitpur(UP)9.00-70633.40496049408.18

Published on November 04, 2020
