Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 11-11-2020 02:41:57 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Shillong(Meh)20.0033.331496.00280002850075.00
Honnali(Kar)5.00-37.570.00404993855918.39
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC51.80340003400044.68
BetalLeaves
Tura(Meh)0.60-259.7095007500-60.42
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.30-68.291305.00107001170025.88
Mahua
Teliamura(Tri)2.70-5.4030000--
Nagari(Cht)1.00-79.1775.604000300060.00
Ramanujganj(Cht)1.00-8012.0030003000-

Published on November 11, 2020
