Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 12-11-2020 04:53:16 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Channagiri(Kar)400.00103.055606.00397453703522.16
Siddapur(Kar)13.00-70.45508.00306003260961.91
Shillong(Meh)12.00-401520.00275002800071.88
Mumbai(Mah)2.00-5012.003200032000-3.03
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC53.80340003400044.68
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)2.0053.851309.00110621070030.14
Mahua
Gidam(Cht)10.00NC100.0020502050-
Narayanpur(Cht)9.30210100.4029002700-
Lalitpur(UP)8.00-11.11649.40499049608.24
Mawiong Regulated Market(Meh)2.00-4.0013000--

Published on November 12, 2020
