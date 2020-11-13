Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 13-11-2020 04:18:30 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Shillong(Meh)14.0016.671548.00280002750047.37
Chitradurga(Kar)10.00NC40.003900038389-
Honnali(Kar)5.00NC80.00403994049918.10
Niuland(Nag)2.00NC56.0016002600-
Taliparamba(Ker)1.606.6751.60360003700060.00
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC55.80340003400025.93
BetalLeaves
Shillong(Meh)10.0025189.0018500180002.78
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)6.002001321.00110621106234.90
Mahua
Lalitpur(UP)47.00487.5743.40500049908.23
Gidam(Cht)10.00NC120.0020502050-

Published on November 13, 2020
