Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 26-11-2020 04:11:37 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Channagiri(Kar)361.0061.166776.00403203901818.03
Holalkere(Kar)86.0072818.00397523833034.74
Shillong(Meh)16.00-201658.00200002150025.00
Siddapur(Kar)13.00-18.75566.00286992879951.85
BetalLeaves
Tura(Meh)0.60NC13.501100011000-54.17
Mahua
Lalitpur(UP)12.00-14.29825.40480048003.23

Published on November 26, 2020
