Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 30-11-2020 03:33:50 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Channagiri(Kar)277.00-23.277330.00400204032017.15
Manjeswaram(Ker)50.00NC1361.00390504055039.22
Shillong(Meh)15.00-6.251688.00200002000025.00
Madikeri(Kar)12.00200134.003878534134-
Taliparamba(Ker)1.50-6.2554.60345003600039.11
Kasargod(Ker)0.80-42.8613.203450032500-

Published on November 30, 2020
