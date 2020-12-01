Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 01-12-2020 05:19:05 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Channagiri(Kar)368.0032.858066.00403824002018.21
Belthangdi(Kar)51.00-8.93356.002000018500-
Siddapur(Kar)30.00130.77626.00310122869964.09
Shillong(Meh)16.006.671720.00195002000021.88
Mangalore(Kar)5.00-61.54868.002600026000-

Published on December 01, 2020
