Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 02-12-2020 02:46:07 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Manjeswaram(Ker)40.00-201441.00390503905039.22
Taliparamba(Ker)1.50NC57.60335003450035.08
Honnali(Kar)1.00-8082.00400904039917.20
Kanjangadu(Ker)0.75-11.7659.00370003700057.45
Mahua
Lalitpur(UP)9.00-25843.40480048003.34

Published on December 02, 2020
