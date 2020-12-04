Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 04-12-2020 02:14:20 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Channagiri(Kar)277.00-24.738620.00399974038218.19
Gonikappal(Kar)3.00-7050.0030002600-
Kasargod(Ker)1.002515.203550034500-
Mahua
Lalitpur(UP)7.00-22.22857.40480048003.45

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 04, 2020
TOPICS
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.