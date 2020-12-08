Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 08-12-2020 03:07:20 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Channagiri(Kar)221.00-20.229062.00398613999717.52
Shillong(Meh)16.0014.291780.00180001900028.57
Kanjangadu(Ker)0.80-2062.60380003700061.70
Kasargod(Ker)0.80-2016.803550035500-
Mahua
Gidam(Cht)10.00NC140.0020502050-

Published on December 08, 2020
TOPICS
