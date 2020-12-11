Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 11-12-2020 04:32:11 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Puttur(Kar)90.0028.571944.00155001350016.98
Siddapur(Kar)35.0016.67696.00268193101241.91
Manjeswaram(Ker)30.00-251501.00390503905055.89
Shillong(Meh)16.00NC1812.00185001800032.14
Bantwala(Kar)10.00-23.08132.002000020000-
Honnali(Kar)5.0040092.00401294009017.31
Niuland(Nag)1.50-5065.0026002600-
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.002564.60370003800057.45
Betal Leaves
Shillong(Meh)12.0020213.001900018500NC
Isabgul (Psyllium)
Merta City(Raj)2.70-91725.60107001230022.29
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.50-57.141336.40108451095026.10
Mahua
Lalitpur(UP)5.00-28.57867.40485048004.30

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 11, 2020
TOPICS
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.