Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 15-12-2020 02:46:24 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Channagiri(Kar)193.00-12.679448.00397643986117.23
Puttur(Kar)79.00-12.222102.00155001550016.98
Shillong(Meh)20.00251852.00190001850035.71
Tumkur(Kar)16.0077.7882.003920037200-
Isabgul (Psyllium)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)3.70146.671343.80105751084522.97
Mahua
Lalitpur(UP)6.0020879.4045504850-2.15

Published on December 15, 2020
