Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 16-12-2020 03:31:58 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Manjeswaram(Ker)30.00NC1561.00300503905019.96
Shillong(Meh)18.00-101888.00185001900032.14
Mumbai(Mah)8.0030028.003200032000-3.03
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC66.60380003700061.70
Betal Leaves
Shillong(Meh)10.00-16.67233.001900019000-5.00

Published on December 16, 2020
