Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 17-12-2020 03:54:23 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Channagiri(Kar)298.0054.410044.00397033976417.05
Shillong(Meh)20.0011.111928.00190001850035.71
Siddapur(Kar)9.00-74.29714.00246992681930.69
Mumbai(Mah)4.00-5036.003200032000-3.03
Kuthuparambu(Ker)3.10-22.530.40215003300020.79
Gonikappal(Kar)3.00NC56.0035003000-
Kasargod(Ker)1.205019.203550035500-
Kanjangadu(Ker)0.80-2068.20380003800061.70
Isabgul (Psyllium)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)9.50156.761362.80106701057524.80
Mahua
Lalitpur(UP)32.00433.33943.4042704550-5.64

Published on December 17, 2020
