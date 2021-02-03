Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 03-02-2021 04:26:00 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Betal Leaves
Shillong(Meh)8.00-5.8851.002400022500-17.24
Jowai(Meh)2.0033.337.003000025000-
Isabgul (Psyllium)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.60-3.2010500-16.15
Mahua
Udaipura(Raj)15.00-42.3182.0018001800-2.70
Lohardaga(Jha)5.00-16.6742.0050004900-
Lalitpur(UP)4.00NC25.0045504500NC

Published on February 03, 2021
