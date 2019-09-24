Dry Fruits Prices

as on : 24-09-2019 05:09:47 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cashewnuts
Mumbai(Mah)74.0054.17662.00100000100000-9.09
Chintamani(Kar)2.00-4.0010500--38.24
DryGrapes
Bangalore(Kar)1.00NC9.00255002550045.71
Published on September 24, 2019
