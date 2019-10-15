Dry Fruits Prices

as on : 15-10-2019 03:50:29 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cashewnuts
Mumbai(Mah)99.0033.78860.00100000100000-9.09
DryGrapes
Bangalore(Kar)1.00NC9.00255002550045.71
Published on October 15, 2019
TOPICS