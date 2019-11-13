Dry Fruits Prices

as on : 13-11-2019 03:05:11 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cashewnuts
Mumbai(Mah)14.00-26.321286.00100000100000-9.09
DryGrapes
Bangalore(Kar)1.00NC21.00229002290030.86
Published on November 13, 2019
