Dry Fruits Prices

as on : 28-11-2019 03:43:59 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cashewnuts
Mumbai(Mah)5.00-58.331352.00100000100000-9.09
DryGrapes
Bangalore(Kar)2.0010027.00229002290030.86
Published on November 28, 2019
