Dry Fruits Prices

as on : 17-12-2019 04:34:51 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cashewnuts
Mangalore(Kar)10.00-68.7584.0090009000-41.94
DryGrapes
Bangalore(Kar)3.005033.0023400229001.74
Published on December 17, 2019
