Dry Fruits Prices

as on : 19-12-2019 07:02:28 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cashewnuts
Mumbai(Mah)18.005.881472.00100000100000-9.09
Mangalore(Kar)7.00-3098.0090009000-41.94
Published on December 19, 2019
TOPICS