Dry Fruits Prices

as on : 14-01-2020 06:12:21 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cashewnuts
Mumbai(Mah)59.00136308.00100000100000NC
Mangalore(Kar)9.0012.550.0090009000-
DryGrapes
Bangalore(Kar)1.00-8023.002100021000-
Published on January 14, 2020
