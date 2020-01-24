Dry Fruits Prices

as on : 24-01-2020 04:08:22 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cashewnuts
Mangalore(Kar)8.00-11.1166.0090009000-
Mumbai(Mah)7.00-88.14322.00100000100000NC
Published on January 24, 2020
