Dry Fruits Prices

as on : 05-02-2020 03:54:51 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cashewnuts
Mumbai(Mah)20.00185.71376.00100000100000NC
DryGrapes
Bangalore(Kar)1.00-5028.002100021000-
Published on February 05, 2020
TOPICS