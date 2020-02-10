Dry Fruits Prices

as on : 10-02-2020 03:49:54 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cashewnuts
Mumbai(Mah)3.00-85382.00100000100000NC
DryGrapes
Bangalore(Kar)2.0010030.002100021000-
Published on February 10, 2020
TOPICS