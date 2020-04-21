Dry Fruits Prices

as on : 21-04-2020 04:33:16 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cashewnuts
Chintamani(Kar)3.00-6.009500--
DryGrapes
Bangalore(Kar)13.0055043.001900021000-23.23
Published on April 21, 2020
