Dry Fruits Prices

as on : 28-05-2020 06:25:33 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
DryGrapes
Bangalore(Kar)1.00-92.3144.001800019000-27.27
Published on May 28, 2020
